Environment

Incoming mountain snow prompts Winter Weather Advisories ahead of holiday travel

By Jeremy LaGoo - KREM on MSN.com
 5 days ago

WFMJ.com

Accumulating snow is possible this weekend

Hopefully, everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and Black Friday!. If you plan on heading out this weekend, you could be dealing with some slick roads depending on the time. Snow showers are expected to arrive this afternoon as low pressure will track down from the northwest and slide southeast. The timing of the snow showers are expected to arrive after 4 pm so if you have some shopping to get done this weekend, the earlier the better.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter weather advisory in SE Michigan: Timing, how much snow to expect

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. Scattered flurries are possible just after The Game’s kickoff. More widespread, steady snow will arrive afterward. Accumulations will occur on grassy and paved surfaces. Snow becomes more scattered by late tonight. On and off snowflakes are possible tomorrow with some sunshine. Higher temperatures return by the middle of next week.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
