Minor Earthquake Near San Felipe

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported another minor earthquake that took place near Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Saturday’s quake was the seventh seismic event to occur in Forsyth and Surry counties in the past six days. The National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado, reported that no injuries...
BARRANCA, Peru — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 6 a.m. EST, was centered about 26 miles north-northwest of Barranca at a depth of 70 miles. No information about possible damage...
