PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be alert on the roads after two serious crashes that happened just hours apart. The first of those two accidents happened just after 9:15 p.m. Friday, when Oregon State Police said 26-year-old Christina June Klug was getting out of her boyfriend's car on I-5 south in Salem. The car was parked in the median.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO