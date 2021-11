Eighty percent of customers now consider their experience with a company to be as important as its products. Think about this: For customers, the experience is just as important as the product. It’s not about what product has better features or a slicker UI. It’s about which company is easier to do business with, which company makes them feel more valued, and which company appreciates them as people — not just as contributions to the bottom line.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO