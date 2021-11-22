Injury Update: Luka Doncic to Practice, Hopes to Return Against Clippers

After missing three-straight games, including the first of two against the LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic may be moving closer to a return.

Ahead of the Clippers vs. Mavericks matchup on Sunday, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd expressed that he and the team were hopeful that Luka could return for that matchup. That ultimately did not happen; however, there has been a development since then.

NBA.com's Mark Medina reported that Luka Doncic will practice on Monday, and hopes to play in the Clippers vs. Mavericks game on Tuesday. Luka has missed three-straight games, and Dallas has lost all three. This matchup against the Clippers, while early in the season, will go a long way towards determining the season series between these two teams.

With the win on Sunday, the Clippers pulled a half game above the Mavericks in the Western Conference standings. Without Luka, Dallas just did not get enough from the rest of their roster. Considering Luka's repeated success against the Clippers, and the fact that they will be down at least Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum, Dallas has a great opportunity to steal a win from the Clippers if they can get their superstar back.

Whether Luka plays on Tuesday or not, it is good news for him and the Mavericks that a return seems to be on the horizon.

