Let’s Predict the 2022 Grammy Nominations

“I have to say, I am really excited and satisfied to be nominated in pop.” Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images. One of the more shocking moves by the Recording Academy came before this year’s Grammy nominations were even announced, when singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s song “Right on Time” was moved from the American-roots field, where she had previously competed, to pop. The song, as Carlile noted in an October Instagram post, was recorded with the same team and at the same studio as her previous album, By the Way, I Forgive You — which earned the Grammy for Best Americana Album, along with Best American Roots Performance and Song for its single “The Joke.” “The importance of staying and working in Americana is greater than just me,” she wrote. “There is not a moment where I don’t view my role as something larger. I feel great responsibility in representing marginalized queer people in rural America who are raised on country and roots music but are repeatedly and systematically rejected by the correlating culture.”

