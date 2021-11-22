ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Let’s Predict the 2022 Grammy Nominations

By Justin Curto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting Grammy nominations has never seemed like more of a fool’s errand than this year. For one, we’re coming off last year’s chaotic nominations, a noticeably out-of-touch slate from a body known for being out of touch. It left the masses wondering: Who are Black Pumas and Jacob Collier? Why is...

iheart.com

Here's The Full List Of GRAMMY-Nominated Country Artists

The 64th annual GRAMMY Awards show is around the corner, and the Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 GRAMMYs on Tuesday (November 23). The show is packed with tons of talented nominees, including country artists in three categories: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo or Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album. See the nominees below:
MUSIC
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
Spin

The Surprises, Snubs, and Changing Rules for This Year’s Grammy Nominations

On Tuesday morning, the Recording Academy revealed the full slate of nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Over the past few tumultuous years, the Recording Academy has overseen changes in leadership and nominating procedures, with one more twist being announced just this morning before the nominations were unveiled: the Big Four general field categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) would grow from 8 to 10 nominees each. This is the second expansion in recent years, with only five nominees in those categories through 2018.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Guess Who’s The Most Grammy-Nominated Artist EVER?

With the Grammy nominations announced today, there is a new undisputed leader of the pack on the list of all time nominations. (And the winner is)… Sean ‘Hova’ Carter, also known as Jay-Z became the most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history today!. Tallying three nominations for the soon to...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'WandaVision,' 'Dune,' Bo Burnham's 'Inside' and More Get Grammy Nominations

The 64th Grammy’s nominees were announced today, and the “Music For Visual Media” category is filled with some of this year’s biggest hits on theaters and TV, such as WandaVision, Dune, and Bo Burnham: Inside. The “Music For Visual Media” category includes three different awards. In the Best Compilation for...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” Secures Four Grammy Nominations

Silk Sonic’s impressive year continues as they have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open,” the debut hit and 2021 summertime anthem from their critically-acclaimed album An Evening With Silk Sonic, earns nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Fans React to Doja Cat’s 8 Grammy Nominations on Twitter

Doja Cat tied with H.E.R. as the females with the most nominations for the 2022 Grammys with 8 each. Doja Cat shared her excitement on Twitter with a series of tweets baffled by how many nominations she received for her Planet Her album. Fans shared their excitement on Twitter; check...
MUSIC
wmot.org

Allison Russell’s Outside Child Earns Three Grammy Nominations

Nashville-based breakout solo artist Allison Russell finds herself in a good place going into the 2022 Grammy Awards with three nominations, including Americana Album of the Year. Outside Child was released in late May on Fantasy Records and received immediate acclaim for its insightful and healing reflections on horrible abuse she suffered in her youth. Its song “Nightflyer” has been tagged for two possible Grammys, as American Roots Song and American Roots Performance.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vulture

The Highs, Lows, and Whoas of the 2021 American Music Awards

Time for an annual reminder: The American Music Awards are about the performances, not the wins. The trophies themselves amount to little more than a rehashing of the year’s charts, but the show still reliably draws A-list talent across genres, especially now that they’re live again. 2021’s ceremony saw stars from BTS to Olivia Rodrigo to Silk Sonic, along with host Cardi B, descend on Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, just a little over two months before they’ll be back in Los Angeles for a show where the hardware matters a bit more. And when it came to the A-listers, it was a pretty good show — but the AMAs being what they are, audiences also had to suffer through shameless promotional stunts, silly awards-show antics, and something called “the Battle of Boston.” Awards shows: They really are back! Here are the highs, lows, and whoas of the 2021 American Music Awards.
MUSIC
Vulture

Brandi Carlile Is Proud to Be ‘Unintentionally Popular’ at the Grammys

“I have to say, I am really excited and satisfied to be nominated in pop.” Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images. One of the more shocking moves by the Recording Academy came before this year’s Grammy nominations were even announced, when singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s song “Right on Time” was moved from the American-roots field, where she had previously competed, to pop. The song, as Carlile noted in an October Instagram post, was recorded with the same team and at the same studio as her previous album, By the Way, I Forgive You — which earned the Grammy for Best Americana Album, along with Best American Roots Performance and Song for its single “The Joke.” “The importance of staying and working in Americana is greater than just me,” she wrote. “There is not a moment where I don’t view my role as something larger. I feel great responsibility in representing marginalized queer people in rural America who are raised on country and roots music but are repeatedly and systematically rejected by the correlating culture.”
MUSIC
WNMT AM 650

Factbox-Key nominations for the music industry’s 2022 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a live ceremony on Jan. 31. Below is a list of nominations in key categories. ALBUM OF THE YEAR. “We Are” — Jon...
MUSIC
The Ringer

Instant Reactions to the 2021 Grammy Nominations

Charles Holmes and producer Justin Sayles react to the 2021 Grammy nominations. The duo discuss their previous predictions and break down the biggest WTF moments from Tuesday’s announcement.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Recording Academy Beefed Up the 2022 Grammy Nominations at the Last Minute

You know those online quizzes where you have to name every Disney princess in 30 seconds? Somewhere in your head, you know that an elusive princess or two is hiding in the back of your skull, but you’ll never access the information in time. Days later, you’ll be brushing your teeth and go “Oh, I got Elsa but not ANNA!” That’s probably how the Recording Academy felt generating the 2022 Grammy nominations. The New York Times reported that a grip of noms were added the night before the official list was announced. Per the Times, top categories were expanded from 8 to 10 nominations. Album of the Year nominations came late for artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Lil Nas X and Abba were blessed with Record of the Year inclusion, and Song of the Year added Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time.”
MUSIC
CBS LA

Taylor Swift And Kanye West Earn Last-Minute Grammy Noms As Recording Academy Expands List Of Nominees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Taylor Swift and Kanye West wound up being last-minute additions to some suddenly expanded lists of Grammy nominees this week, thanks to an 11th-hour change made by the Recording Academy. US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Abba and Lil Nas X were also last-minute additions to the Grammy nominations following a Recording Academy meeting 24 hours before the nominations were announced Tuesday morning, The New York Times reported. Swift and West were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefocus.news

How to stream Sincerely Louis CK as it’s nominated at the 2022 Grammys

Sincerely Louis CK has been nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Fans are now curious about how to stream the show. Despite being “cancelled” after he was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, Louis CK has now been nominated for a 2022 Grammy award.
CELEBRITIES
cogconnected.com

Arrangement of Kirby track nominated for a Grammy

It’s the Arrangement of ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’ 1996 Kirby Super Star. Kirby has been a beloved character for a good long while. What comes as a surprise though is that one of the Kirby musical tracks has been nominated for a Grammy this year, for best arrangement. Well, not quite Kirby. Let us explain.
VIDEO GAMES

