Becky Lynch Admits Ric Flair Coming At Her On Twitter Was Stressful

Becky Lynch wasn't too impressed with Charlotte Flair's latest comments about how she's viewed backstage in WWE. Weeks removed from their infamous "Championship Exchange" and the shouting match that reportedly occurred backstage afterwards, Flair spoke with BT Sport and combatted the recent reports that she's "difficult" to work with backstage. "The Queen" said, "If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one looks at a man and goes, 'why does he want to be the world champion again when he's been on top all these years?' Is it because I'm a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I'd have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best."

