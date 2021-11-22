ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Lynch Admits Ric Flair Coming At Her On Twitter Was Stressful

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch remains one of the highlights of the WWE women’s division as she has taken part in several memorable moments and excellent matches. Her real-life feud with Charlotte Flair also became a hot topic of discussion. It seems she was stressed out by Ric Flair coming at her on...

CinemaBlend

After Calling Out WWE's Becky Lynch, Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan Has 'Really Bad' Health Issues

Ric Flair is no longer working with the WWE in any official capacity after requesting a release, but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about his former employer, their wrestlers, and other notable alumni of the brand. Flair had quite a week after calling out Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch and chased it with the surprising reveal that Hulk Hogan has “really bad’ health issues.
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on Raw. Big E kicked off the show on Monday and said Reigns will pay the consequences for putting his hands on his family The New Day over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. Big E and Reigns will collide on Sunday at Survivor Series where they will meet in a Champion vs. Champion match.
ComicBook

WWE: Becky Lynch Slams Charlotte Flair for Her Latest Comments

Becky Lynch wasn't too impressed with Charlotte Flair's latest comments about how she's viewed backstage in WWE. Weeks removed from their infamous "Championship Exchange" and the shouting match that reportedly occurred backstage afterwards, Flair spoke with BT Sport and combatted the recent reports that she's "difficult" to work with backstage. "The Queen" said, "If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one looks at a man and goes, 'why does he want to be the world champion again when he's been on top all these years?' Is it because I'm a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I'd have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best."
New York Post

Ric Flair feuds with Becky Lynch, accuses WWE of erasing his legacy

Ric Flair has a podcast to promote – and he is taking swings. Over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, the 16-time world champion’s Twitter page has included barbs with Becky Lynch — his daughter Charlotte’s longtime storyline rival — and his former employer WWE. The latest saga with Ric...
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair

Over the last few weeks fans have been talking a lot about Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after it was reported that the two top stars got into a heated altercation following the belt exchange on SmackDown a few weeks ago. It’s no big secret that Lynch and Flair aren’t...
CinemaBlend

After WWE's Charlotte Flair Defended Her Locker Room Confidence, Becky Lynch Called B.S.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch aren’t on good terms, both from a kayfabe character and real-life perspective. Weeks after the two WWE superstars had a backstage altercation that has kept fans curious, the Women’s champions of SmackDown and Raw will go head-to-head at Survivor Series in what could be one of the must-see matches of the year. The anticipation is only building, as Lynch recently caught wind of Flair’s justification for her alleged behavior backstage, and decided to call bullshit on the way her coworker went about presenting her recent comments.
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Reacts To Becky Lynch’s Promo On WWE RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch delivered her final words to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their highly-anticipated match this Sunday at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Responding to Charlotte’s promo from last week’s SmackDown, where The Queen referred to Lynch as a fabricated champion,...
f4wonline.com

WWE Survivor Series live results: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

The stars of Raw and SmackDown will face off as Survivor Series takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight. The pay-per-view will feature four non-title matches pitting the champions of Raw and SmackDown against each other. There will also be two traditional Survivor Series five-on-five elimination tag matches, along with a 25-man battle royal.
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch takes a shot at Charlotte Flair

After everything that has happened between the two former best friends, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the Irishwoman has finally broken her silence by speaking to the SI Media Podcast, providing fans with her point of view. “I don't know man. We don't talk to each other anymore. We do...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ Over Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has heard Becky Lynch’s comments about him during an appearance on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” podcast earlier today and he says he’s “disappointed” in them. During the podcast, Lynch noted that she heard Ric Flair taking shots at her after her RAW...
ringsidenews.com

Beth Phoenix Opens Up About Real Heat Between Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix expressed her sentiments regarding the real-life heat between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch,. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Phoenix put over Flair and Lynch for being tremendous athletes. She said that the two performers know how...
firstsportz.com

WWE Survivor Series 2021: “I don’t like who she’s become, she doesn’t like who I’ve become,” Becky Lynch discusses her rivalry with Charlotte Flair

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be taking place this weekend. It is scheduled to be the penultimate WWE pay per view of the year. For a major part of this year, WWE was forced to air their events live from the WWE Thunderdome, which only had virtual fans in attendance. But when the live audiences returned, WWE looked determined to make it up to the fans.
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Confirms Real-Life Confrontation With Charlotte Flair, Explains What Happened

As you all know by now, Becky Lynch was involved in a real-life backstage verbal confrontation with Charlotte Flair several weeks ago after their title exchange segment on SmackDown. The confrontation began in the ring when Charlotte dropped Lynch’s title on the ground, which wasn’t originally planned to happen that...
