UVA Pop Culture Expert Dissects the ‘Fab Four’ as New Beatles Documentary Drops

In January 1969, the Beatles convened in Twickenham Film Studios with the ill-defined goal of getting back in front of a live audience, somehow, for the first time since 1966. It had been a hard, dispiriting 18 months: Brian Epstein, their beloved manager, had died of a drug overdose in August 1967. Since then, they’d released the Magical Mystery Tour film, their first flop, and bickered endlessly over the tracklist for what would come to be known as “The White Album.” The Get Back sessions were the equivalent of a last-ditch retreat to save a marriage. There was going to be a documentary, or maybe a TV special, and then a live performance somewhere—maybe on a boat, maybe in a torchlit African amphitheater. Maybe an orphanage? Maybe they wouldn’t perform at all. They weren’t sure what they were doing, but it had to be something: Here they were, and here was the camera crew. Surely they would figure it out.

