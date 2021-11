January 6, 2021, was one of the first days this year when time felt like it was standing still. Following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election, a riot was held at Capitol Hill by frustrated voters who believed that the election had been fraudulent, and as more people gathered at the capitol, the riot turned into a deadly insurrection. During the attack on the U.S. Capitol, several people were injured, and one of the rioters was killed.

PROTESTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO