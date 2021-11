So the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot has come out. On the 22nd of this month we will find out if anyone gets the 75% needed for induction into Cooperstown. And a few former players will get one final shot. If I was a baseball voter, they would not get my vote. And they won't get it from the sportswriters either. Roger Clemens is one of them, and the other...

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO