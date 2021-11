RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Talor Gooch, winner of the 2021 RSM Classic and Tom Hoge have tied for first place to win $300,000 each through the RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving on-course competition over the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season! As part of the program, the money will be donated to Gooch’s and Hoge’s charities of choice focused on building the middle market leaders of tomorrow.

