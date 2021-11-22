The best AMD CPU is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Amazon has kicked off Black Friday deals on Fire TV devices super early this year. The least expensive deal is the Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99. This matches the lowest price that it has ever been at 40% off its regular price of $17.99. While actual Black Friday is still over a week away, don’t expect this or any of the live Fire TV deals to get any cheaper between now and then. If you’re thinking of buying the Firestick Lite, you should really consider spending just $2 more on the 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99. That is the new lowest price it has ever been. The two devices are nearly identical with the main difference being that the regular Firestick comes with a remote that can control your TV and Soundbar’s power and volume. That is well worth the extra money.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO