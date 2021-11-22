ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The best AMD CPU is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

By Tyler Colp
 5 days ago
Despite a lull in massive sales on gaming CPUs during this year's Black Friday deals lead up, the AMD Ryzen 5900X is available at Amazon right now for the lowest price we've ever seen. For $484 you can get one of the best gaming CPUs—that's about $86 of savings from its...

