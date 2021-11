Four teams are in action this weekend starting with men's hockey at home against Long Island University at 7pm on Friday. The same two teams play again on Saturday (8pm). Nia Goddard and men's cross country are in Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday with the women's race at 11am, while the men start at 12pm. Also at noon is kickoff for the football team's NCAA game at Endicott. Below is a summary of each contest and the links needed to follow them, when applicable.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO