Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition update is full of bug fixes

By Matthew Bennett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar has delivered the first update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PlayStation and Xbox. This update focuses on fixing a number of issues that have plagued all three games in the collection since its release, including holes...

