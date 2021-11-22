ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

OHIP-covered eye exams back on as doc talks underway

healthing.ca
 5 days ago

The province’s eye doctors will resume OHIP-covered services Tuesday as their association heads to the bargaining table with the Doug Ford government. Thousands of Ontarians have raised concerns about the impasse and the impact on eye services. “The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) and the Ministry of Health have...

www.healthing.ca

