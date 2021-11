The Morgan County Republican Party has put forth their official call to fill the Morgan Count Commissioner seat left open after the passing of Bill Meier. Republican Party Chairman Steve Hardin issued a press release yesterday evening saying that the Republican Central Committee is scheduled to meet later this month to select a nominee to fill Meier’s position through December 2022. Since Meier was a Republican, the nominee must also be a registered Republican.

