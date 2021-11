Pokémon GO trainers want to know everything they can about the new Community Day move: Psychic Fangs. Niantic Labs announced that trainers who took part in the November 2021 Community Day would obtain a Luxray that knew the charged move Psychic Fangs. This excited trainers, as Luxray has a particularly small move pool with three quick and charged moves to its name. Another charged move would be the perfect addition for this electric-type… If only trainers knew how it performed.

