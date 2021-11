For more than the past two decades, our lives have revolved around the internet and it is no different for businesses as well. Our internet has now transitioned towards high-speed cable and fiber-optic, which is quite different than the early dial-up days. Businesses are now widely using fiber over cable because of its superior data transmission speed. A fiber-optic connection indeed has many benefits over a regular cable connection.

