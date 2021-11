Professional Bank has been growing quickly, an expansion fueled by its focus on commercial real estate lending in South Florida. The bank, headquartered in Coral Gables, has $2.6 billion in assets, and nine branches in South Florida. As of mid-2021, Professional Bank had $875 million in commercial real estate loans on its books. That was up from $778 million six months earlier.

