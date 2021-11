US startup funding punches in another strong month with nearly $22B in new funding; up 123% from October 2020 levels!. Today, I take a look at the state of venture capital and seed funding during the month of October nationally, where just shy of $22B was invested into US startups. Analyzing some publicly available data from our friends at CrunchBase, we break down the aggregate statistics for all funding deals by stage of funding (Early Stage [Angel, Pre-Seed, Seed], Series A, Series B, and Late Stage [Series C+]) including mention of notable rounds.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO