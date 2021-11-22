Emily Mayfield Should Stay in Her Lane

Photo: Ezra Shaw

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield shared a social media post critical of the Browns toughness. While sticking up for her man is admirable, calling out the rest of his team is deplorable. She isn’t in the locker room and has no idea what goes on there, so she shouldn’t be calling anybody out about anything football related. Those kinds of posts are only going to make it harder for Baker to win the hearts and minds of his squad.

Doug Gottlieb: “An easy memo to Emily Mayfield, to other WAGS if you will, wives and girlfriends: you don’t know anything about what’s going on in that locker room...Man, what are you doing? Or Ma’am, what are you doing?”