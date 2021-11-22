ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Mayfield Should Stay in Her Lane

By Michael Lingard
 5 days ago
Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield shared a social media post critical of the Browns toughness. While sticking up for her man is admirable, calling out the rest of his team is deplorable. She isn’t in the locker room and has no idea what goes on there, so she shouldn’t be calling anybody out about anything football related. Those kinds of posts are only going to make it harder for Baker to win the hearts and minds of his squad.

Doug Gottlieb: “An easy memo to Emily Mayfield, to other WAGS if you will, wives and girlfriends: you don’t know anything about what’s going on in that locker room...Man, what are you doing? Or Ma’am, what are you doing?”

Sandy Dann Rice
5d ago

I don't have anything against her but she does need to stay in her lane regardless of how she feels. I don't know why she feels the need to prove she stands up for her hubby. Isn't she supposed to anyways?

Jack Dysert
5d ago

Tell your husband to get his shoulder fixed before he hurts it worst then he may not be able to play again let his backup play that’s what he gets payed for in case the starter gets hurt

BigUnit
5d ago

She’s just worried her man won’t get one of those mega contracts they like to hand out when they think a quarterback has proven his worth.

