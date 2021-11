Although they may be tempted, many users are afraid to take the radical step of changing their cell phone and operating system… what about the photos, the music collection, and the contacts? The process of moving from iOS to Android or vice versa and migrating all the data can be cumbersome, but not impossible. So there is no reason to stay “stuck” in the network of Apple products or Google: here we tell you how to make the jump without despair in the attempt. In this installment, we cover the steps to move from the Android system to the iOS.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 HOURS AGO