Saints and Bills release estimated injury report after Monday walkthroughs

By John Sigler
 5 days ago
Asking NFL teams to play a game on Sunday and then go again the following Thursday is tough, so it makes sense that neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Buffalo Bills held real practice sessions on Monday. Both squads instead had low-intensity walkthrough practices, so the training staff had to estimate participation for those managing injuries. We’ll know a lot more once they actually get to work on Tuesday.

Still, here is what we learned from Monday’s first injury report for Week 12:

