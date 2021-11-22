Waiʻānapanapa State Park: The Complete Guide

Panola Mountain State Park Office and Visitor Center. Part of the 40,000-acre Arabia Mountain National Heritage Site located just 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta, Panola Mountain State Park is defined by a 100-acre granite monadnock that towers over dense woodlands and pristine lakes. A designated National Natural Landmark, the 1,635-acre nature preserve spans three counties and is home to rare plants including diamorpha smallii, a blooming plant that turns from white to brilliant red each spring. With leafy forests, two lakes, and 10 miles of paved and dirt trails, the park is popular for bouldering, bird watching, archery, tree climbing, hiking, cycling, and running. From the best hikes and trails to other activities, where to camp, and how to get there, plan your next trip to Panola Mountain State Park with this guide.
