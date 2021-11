TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State workers will see a pay raise in an attempt to address staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. “My administration and the Kansas Department of Corrections have worked over the past three years to address staffing shortages and overcrowding that have impacted corrections facilities for years,” Gov. Kelly said. “But even after implementing a pay increase for corrections officers in 2019, Kansas, like the rest of the country, faced new challenges caused by COVID-19. This new pay plan is a necessary step to address the ongoing challenges brought on by the pandemic, support our efforts to prioritize public health and safety, and care for our most vulnerable populations.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO