Canes Country Podcast: The Seth Jarvis Podcast

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. The PensBurgh Podcast returns to your podcast libraries this week, and not a moment too soon. This week, Robbie and I are discussing two main talking points: the first being the massive slump the Pittsburgh Penguins have experienced in their last 10 games. Pittsburgh is 2-6-2 in their last 10 (before the latest game against the Montreal Canadiens went final), with the team experiencing a ton of lineup shuffling. As we head towards the holiday season, Robbie and I wonder if this is what the Penguins are this season, and if we should look ahead to the 2022-23 season instead.

