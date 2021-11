Samsung deals keep getting better and better over at Amazon.com, where you will find several models on sale. First up, we have the Samsung Class Frame Series 4K that is getting up to 33 percent discounts, depending on the display size you go for. To score the best savings, you must check out the 55-inch model that is now up for grabs at $998 after a $502 discount. The next best option in this series comes with a 75-inch display, as its 27 percent discount will translate to $802 savings, meaning that you can purchase one for $2,198. And if you want the most affordable option in this category, you can opt for 2020’s 32-inch model that sells for $448 after a $152 discount or take this year’s 43-inch model for $798 with $202 savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO