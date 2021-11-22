ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 5 days ago

(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the second member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring.

“I’m thinking this dry weather pattern will continue for the month of November,” Ewing said. “I think there’s a chance we could overall have a warmer winter. Sure, at times, we’ll have some cold spells, but I think once you add everything up we’ll average on the warmer side this coming winter.”

Here is his full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? Warmer than average overall.

Coldest temperature? 14°

How many inches of snow? 4 inches overall

Largest snowfall? 3 inches

First snow? Jan. 6 (not counting flurries and dustings)

