California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemns recent spate of Bay Area retail robberies

After the unexpected onslaught of retail theft in the Bay Area over this past weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking notice.

The governor blasted the conduct of the criminals involved on Monday. "I say this knowingly, my business has been broken into three times this year," said Newsom .

The thefts over the weekend occurred across the Bay Area, in Union Square in San Francisco and the Bayview neighborhood. Stores in Hayward, Walnut Creek and San Jose were hit as well.

Viral videos of the brazen smash-and-grabs have been circulating, alarming lawmakers, law enforcement and the public.

With charges expected for the eight arrested in the aggressive thefts in Union Square expected to come in as soon as tomorrow, Newsom is promising heavier police presence in the area to combat the wave of crime.

"We need to investigate these crimes, we need to break up these crime rings and we need to make an example out of these folks," he said.

Newsom has been conversing with San Francisco Mayor London Breed , the California Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies to discuss strategies, particularly as Black Friday looms ahead this week.

"We met with retailers over the weekend, directly, not just with police departments," he said. "And we asked what the retailers would like and they would like to see more presence as well and that's why today you will see an increased presence in and around large retail centers and shopping malls all throughout the Bay."

The governor is also planning on allotting more funds in the state budget to assist cities and counties with the rising tide of retail crime .

As for the eight arrested in San Francisco, it's likely that arraignments and hearings will begin as soon as next week.