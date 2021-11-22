Bears' Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson still sidelined with injuries

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The Bears could again be without several key players against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Bears receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) were among those listed as not practicing Monday, part of an injury report that estimated participation in a full practice. The team instead held a walk-through.

Robinson and Hicks both missed the Bears' 16-13 loss to the Ravens on Sunday with their respective injuries, which occurred during Chicago's game at Pittsburgh on Nov. 8. Robinson has 30 receptions and a touchdown this season. Hicks has one sack.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields also wouldn't have practiced Monday had the team done more than a walk-through. He spent Monday undergoing further tests on his ribs, an injury he suffered Sunday while exiting in the third quarter. Coach Matt Nagy didn't have an update on Fields' status when addressing reporters Monday morning.

Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback if Fields can't play, and the expectation is that will be the case, NFL Media reported Monday evening, as the turnaround is expected to be too short for Fields to get healthy.

The Bears also listed running back Damien Williams (calf) and nickel cornerback Duke Shelley (hamstring) as not practicing. Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) would've been limited in their work.

The Lions listed quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) as a limited participant on their estimated injury report. If he can't play Thursday, it would likely be Tim Boyle starting at quarterback against the Bears.

The Bears (3-7) and Lions (0-9-1) kick off at 11:30 a.m. CT on Thursday from Ford Field in Detroit.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .