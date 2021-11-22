Second arrest made in case of Detroit mom who was gunned down after bringing kids to school

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Detroit mother who had just dropped her two kids off at school last week.

Detroit police say 40-year-old Andrea Tucker was coming home from bringing her kids -- ages 11 and 15 -- to school on Nov. 17 when she was fatally shot outside her home in the 16900 block of Carlisle, near 8 Mile and Kelly Roads on the city’s east side.

Her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old David Hammond, was taken into police custody as a person of interest in the case last Thursday.

Police announced on Monday a second person had been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police Chief James White said the person is related to Hammond, but did not disclose any further information about that person, as investigators continue to work the case before submitting it to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said last week when Tucker returned home, her killer was waiting.

"She pulled in her driveway and exited her vehicle and was about to enter her home when the assailant came from, basically lying in wait... and armed with a semiautomatic fired multiple shots, killing our victim," Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said last week.

Police have still not revealed who they believe shot Tucker, as the case remains under investigation, though White said during a press conference Monday afternoon "we certainly know the results of that, who pulled the trigger."

An exact motive in the case remained unclear, as of Monday afternoon.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Hammond had been out on bond in a previous case involving Tucker, identified as Hammond's ex-girlfriend. He appeared in court earlier this month on charges of arson, home invasion, aggravated domestic violence and felonious assault, and was under order to have no contact with Tucker as a condition of his release.

White said Monday that a judge had ruled that Hammond violated the terms of his bond. He described Tucker as someone who "really did everything right."

"She was a mother, raising her children, reached out for assistance and the system was not there for her. That’s just a fact," White said. "But we are going to bring some closure to that family. Officers have worked tirelessly to get the suspect and person of interest in custody.”

“She’s a great loss to our community and the community has reached out to this department multiple times expressing their frustration with the system and their disappointment in what has happened.”

