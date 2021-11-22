ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

10,000 National Guard and Texas state troopers deployed to border for ‘Operation Lone Star’

By Sandra Sanchez
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWFVY_0d4EmdUg00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed 10,000 state troopers and National Guard units to the Texas border as part of “Operation Lone Star,” his office told Border Report on Monday.

Last week, Abbott posted on social media video showing dozens of steel shipping containers and Department of Public Safety troopers lining the banks of the Rio Grande near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, as part of “Operation Steel Curtain.” The operation is under Operation Lone Star, which is a massive operation that began in March, a spokeswoman for the governor said.

‘Operation Steel Curtain’: Shipping containers set up along South Texas border to stop illegal crossings

Operation Lone Star is designed to supplement border security, and thwart human traffickers and drug cartel, Abbott says. It utilizes air, ground and marine tactical border security units.

The troop buildup comes as a caravan of migrants is heading north to the United States from southern Mexico.

“Through this important mission, DPS is partnering with the Texas Military Department (TMD) to employ Operation Steel Curtain tactics, which includes placing physical barriers – like large steel containers and concertina wire – as well as personnel and equipment along the border in order to block and repel criminal activity and stop violations of state law,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Border Report on Monday.

Adjutant General Tracy Norris, who heads the Texas Army National Guard, has posted on Twitter several photos showing the concertina wire outside the steel shipping containers lining the river banks, which she wrote are designed “to protect our border communities.”

Abbott has told media lately of what he calls the necessity to arm the Texas banks of the Rio Grande as several thousand migrants in several waves have been reported to be heading north toward the United States from southern Mexico.

Second migrant caravan departs from Southern Mexico with goal of reaching U.S.

“We continuously monitor the situation along the border in order to make real-time decisions and adjust our operations as necessary. DPS is working with federal, state and local partners on this mission, and we stand ready to protect the people and property of this state,” Olivarez told Border Report.

National Guard troops and state troopers last week conducted several maneuvers in the Eagle Pass area in preparation for a possible confrontation with migrants or large crowds, as were experienced about 70 miles north in the city of Del Rio, Texas, in September when 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, camped under the international bridge, prompting officials to close it.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

Border Patrol in Texas arrests cartel member trying to flee in Rio Grande

TEXAS BORDER — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents together with Webb County Constables arrested cartel member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz near downtown Laredo. Paz-Ruiz was taken into custody on Nov. 9. The 23-year-old Mexican national had outstanding warrants with Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and is allegedly a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Governor Greg Abbott using new material to build border wall in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed that Texas is taking matters into its own hands by building its own wall at the U.S – Mexico border. The Governor said he is making the move in an effort to stop caravans and anyone else who is thinking about illegally crossing the border. Governor Abbott asserted that the Texas Department of Public Safety is using repurposed shipping containers and placing them in strategic locations where migrants are likely to cross.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reform Austin

Abbott Continues to Lose Support as Beto Virtually Ties Him in the Lead to Become Governor in 2022

Texas’ next election is still almost one year away, but the race to become the next Governor of the Lone Star State is starting to heat up. In a poll released on Monday by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the most-likely Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, are in a virtual tie, with the latter still unsure if he’s even running in 2022.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas National Guard#Texas Dps#South Texas#Mcallen#Border Report#Eagle Pass#Tmd#The Txmilitary Dept#Txdps#Govabbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
KENS 5

National Guard, DPS preparing for another potential surge at the border

EAGLE PASS, Texas — State officials are preparing for another potential surge along the Southwest border. This comes two months after nearly 15,000 migrants gathered under the International Bridge in Del Rio. In Eagle Pass, Governor Greg Abbott has deployed hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS State Troopers...
EAGLE PASS, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Serves Meals To Operation Lone Star Service Members In Del Rio, Edinburg Over Thanksgiving

Governor Greg Abbott today greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard service members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Del Rio and Edinburg. The Governor also stopped by Delia's to pick up tamales prior to his visit with service members in Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy