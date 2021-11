The New York Giants lost in frustrating fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 of the NFL season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The Giants offense, led by coordinator Jason Garrett, mustered just 10 points and 215 total yards of offense while committing three turnovers. The ugly showing led head coach Joe Judge to candidly assess the state of his coaching staff with the team sitting at 3-7. Judge is clearly not happy and his harsh comments put Garrett on the hot seat.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO