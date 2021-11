For travelers who rely on smaller hubs, the cuts may raise concerns. The move highlights the uncertainty some smaller, regional airfields face. Since the start of the pandemic, major airlines have been tweaking their domestic schedules in response to fluctuating demand, which includes adjusting their arrangements with the regional carriers that operate feeder flights to their connecting hubs. And it’s the country’s smallest communities that continue to bear the brunt of these changes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 DAYS AGO