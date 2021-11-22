ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

REPORT: TCU "Zeroed" In On SMU's Dykes As Next Head Coach

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago

Sonny Dykes was going to be at the forefront of a multitude of head coaching list this offseason, but it looks like he won't be moving far from the 214 area code.

According to multiple reports, TCU has "zeroed in" on the SMU coach as its top choice to replace Gary Patterson. Dykes has been essential to the revival of the Mustangs since his arrival in Dallas in 2018.

The Mustangs will close out their regular season against Tusla on Saturday with a chance to finish 8-4 on the season.

Dykes reportedly has contract offers in front of him from both TCU and SMU. The Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) must win Saturday at Iowa State to become bowl eligible this season.

Per reports, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati would like to make the official announcement Sunday, Nov. 28 before having an introductory press conference on Nov. 29.

Dykes, 52, has long been considered among the favorites for TCU’s opening since Patterson's departure late last month. Following a 20-year run at helm, Patterson was fired by the Horned Frogs after a loss to Kansas State.

Since arriving at SMU, Dykes is 30-17. After finishing 5-7 in 2018, the former Cal coach is 25-9 the last three years. During that span, SMU has found itself ranked in the AP Poll multiple times during the regular season.

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

The Longhorns will welcome Kansas State to Austin on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams

48 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24p0v4_0d4Ekx7E00
By Cole Thompson

TCU "Zeroed" In On SMU's Dykes As Next Head Coach

According to reports, SMU's Sonny Dykes is considered to be the top choice in Fort Worth

20 hours ago

Bijan Robinson Will Be Back In 2022

Despite the rumors, the Texas Longhorns will be retaining their top playmaker for the 2022 season

21 hours ago

Dykes is the son of former Texas Tech legend Spike Dykes, who coached the Red Raiders from 1986-99. Tech was expected to be in the running for Sonny Dykes, but elected to hire Baylor assistant head coach Joey McGuire earlier this month.

Sonny Dykes has made previous head coaching stops at Louisiana Tech (2010-12) and California (2013-16) before working under Patterson in 2017 as an offensive analyst behind the scenes.

When Patterson was fired, Donati said the school will seek a current head coach that preferably was offensive-minded and had ties to the state of Texas in hopes of building the program up in recruiting for the foreseeable future of the newfound Big 12.

Sonny Dykes, is a native of Big Spring and has high school ties to his name as well, coaching at J.J. Pierce High School in 1994. He also has worked for Navarro Junior College (1995-96) and Texas Tech (2000-06).

As a head coach all-time, Sonny Dykes is 71-62.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Favorite emerges for SMU job after Sonny Dykes leaves

Sonny Dykes is widely expected to leave SMU, and the Mustangs are already said to have their eye on a replacement. Dykes reportedly has an offer on the table from TCU that he is expected to accept. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Dykes’ former assistant Rhett Lashlee is the early favorite to be his replacement.
FRISCO, TX
247Sports

SMU loses trio of 4-star commits amid Sonny Dykes to TCU momentum

Amid reports that SMU coach Sonny Dykes could be on the verge of becoming the next head coach at TCU, the Mustangs lost a pair 4-star commits in the 2022 class on Wednesday as well as one 4-star commit in the 2023 class. Garland (Texas) teammates Jordan Hudson and Chace Biddle both decommitted from SMU, putting a huge dent in the Ponies' No. 56-rated class according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Cordale Russell of North Mesquite (Texas) also reopened his recruitment, with all of the announcements coming in a matter of minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
frogsowar.com

Could recruiting ace Ra’Shaad Samples be headed to TCU alongside Sonny Dykes?

With all signs continuing to point to Sonny Dykes being named the next head coach of TCU Football as soon as SMU’s regular season ends Saturday, speculation about the rest of his staff has ramped up over the last few days. For TCU fans who are still not fully on board with the hire, one key to getting them to buy in has been the status of Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Ra’Shaad Samples, one of the elite recruiters in the game and the man behind much of the marketing that has helped elevate SMU’s status in Dallas and beyond.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Sonny Dykes said after SMU's 55-28 win

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media after the win against UCF on Saturday. Here's everything the coach said after the Mustangs improved to 8-2. On today's 55-28 win: "It's hard when you are used to winning like we are, and you lose a couple games and start to question things and it's great that our guys were able to bounce back and play exceptionally well. I think the thing when you look at them (UCF) that stands out to me is that they had only allowed 24 points in the last three games. I thought that it was a total team effort out there today. I thought our special teams played well, gave us some good field position and I thought we punted exceptionally well."
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Billy Napier, Sonny Dykes Favorites For TCU Job Per Beat Writer

Billy Napier and Sonny Dykes appear to be the favorites to succeed Gary Patterson at TCU, according to a piece by Fort Worth Star-Telegram beat writer Drew Davison. Davison’s piece, published Saturday, marked the two-week mark of the job search to succeed Patterson. TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati made that move on Oct. 31, and Davison wrote that Donati hopes to have a new coach in place by early December.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Gary Patterson
Dallas News

Sonny Dykes was the right man for the job at SMU, and that’s why fans resent his reported departure

Back in 1928, after Texas A&M wooed Matty Bell from TCU and the Horned Frogs promptly ran off with Arkansas’ Francis Schmidt, the Southwest Conference adopted a “gentleman’s agreement”: No more stealing each other’s head coaches. Against all odds, the pact held until 1986, when Texas flipped David McWilliams only a year after he’d moved to Lubbock to turn around Texas Tech.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Hayden Howerton talks SMU Senior Day, Sonny Dykes

SMU offensive lineman Hayden Howerton spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice to preview Senior Day, address the rumors with Sonny Dykes and more. On Senior Day: "It's just incredible. I've been blessed, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has put me in this position to be able to come to SMU and make lifelong brothers and get a great education has been unreal and I'm just I'm so thankful that I've been a part of this program and seen the rise really. I mean going from 7-6, 5-7 to you know, having a chance to win 10 games every year has been just unreal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Tcu#Texas Tech#American Football#Mustangs#Iowa State#Kansas State#Cal#Ap#The Texas Longhorns#The Red Raiders
247Sports

Sonny Dykes talks Tulsa game, Senior Day, TCU rumors

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice to preview the game against Tulsa, Senior Day and reports about the TCU job. On the senior class for SMU: "It's very, very important. I think it's just important for our program. It's really, really important for the seniors. Those guys have been through a lot. It's a really remarkable group. Those guys have been really good for me, you know what I mean. It's been such a joy to coach them and get to work with them and they've been inspiring.
COLLEGE SPORTS
texasfootball.com

SMU Coaching Search: Five options for the Mustangs following Sonny Dykes' departure

SMU is searching for a new coach for the first time since late in 2017 when the Mustangs landed on Sonny Dykes. But after four seasons under the direction of Dykes, he bolted across town to rival TCU. That leaves SMU with a vacancy that should attract plenty of attention across the country because of the money generated as a private school and the ripe recruiting soil in Dallas. The Mustangs should follow the same model as Dykes: A high-energy offensive coach who will recruit the area aggressively against higher-profile schools such as TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Finger Lakes Times

Sonny Dykes expected to become TCU’s next football coach, but school isn’t confirming

AMES, Iowa — TCU is closing in on its next football coach. All signs continue to point toward SMU coach Sonny Dykes becoming Gary Patterson’s successor, sources said, but nothing is expected to be formally announced on TCU’s end until Monday at the earliest. A 247Sports report on Friday said that Dykes would be named TCU’s next coach, and other outlets confirmed the much-anticipated move.
AMES, IA
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
824
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy