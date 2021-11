Service clubs are once again getting back into full swing doing what they do and Soroptimist International of Oakdale is no different. On Wednesday, Dec. 1 the longtime women’s based service club will host its annual luncheon at the Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. The event is open to the public and will be hosted from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at noon and a fashion show will be included. Tickets are $30 per person.

OAKDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO