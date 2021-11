State-level charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man accused of two shootings while a federal investigation continues. 32 year old Daniel Rodgers of Dubuque was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. The Dubuque County Attorney’s Office recently asked for the charges to be dismissed, reporting that Rodgers is under a federal investigation for possible charges relating to the shootings. A judge agreed to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile them at a later date. A trial on the charges had been slated for this week. The shootings occurred June 25th in which spent shell casings were found in the street, and two bullets and bullet damage were found at a residence on West Locust Street.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO