Salesforce will release third quarter earnings after US markets close on Tuesday November 30. Salesforce Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results. Salesforce is expected to report strong topline growth in the third quarter as large businesses continue to raise spending on the company’s suite of products as industries continue to digitally transform, and thanks to the boost provided by new acquisitions, most notably the completion of the Slack purchase in July, which followed the purchase of Acumen in February. Salesforce’s ability to offer an integrated suite of digital products makes it a favourite, especially with larger businesses wanting to find the fewest solutions to handle the most tasks.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO