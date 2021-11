Newswise — According to the American Cancer Society, more than 60,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer will be diagnosed this year in the U.S., and close to 50,000 men and women will die of the disease. Pancreatic cancer is difficult to find early. People usually have no symptoms until the cancer has become advanced or has spread to other parts of the body. In recognition of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November, Yale Cancer Center early detection research is providing new reason for optimism.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO