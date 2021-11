Shares of entertainment stocks are down big on Friday as the market sells off risky assets, particularly those that may be impacted by a new strain of COVID-19. In the first hour of trading today, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) fell as much as 7.2%, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was down 9.7%, and casino stocks MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) dropped 8.6% and 11.2%, respectively. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, these stocks were down 3.1%, 8.3%, 5.3%, and 10.2%, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO