How COVID, Conflict & Climate Change Adds to Food Insecurity Ahead of Thanksgiving

Colleen Kelly, CEO of Concern Worldwide US, joined Cheddar to discuss food insecurity concerns as the cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner has surged amid record inflation. Kelly also talked about the ongoing issues derailing global supply chains and raising food prices, which undercuts efforts to tackle food insecurity in the United States and around the world. "Everything that hits the U.S. hits countries that are in extreme poverty even harder, and as you can imagine there were three major things affecting this in the last year: climate change, COVID, and conflict," she said.