How COVID, Conflict & Climate Change Adds to Food Insecurity Ahead of Thanksgiving

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago
Colleen Kelly, CEO of Concern Worldwide US, joined Cheddar to discuss food insecurity concerns as the cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner has surged amid record inflation. Kelly also talked about the ongoing issues derailing global supply chains and raising food prices, which undercuts efforts to tackle food insecurity in the United States and around the world. "Everything that hits the U.S. hits countries that are in extreme poverty even harder, and as you can imagine there were three major things affecting this in the last year: climate change, COVID, and conflict," she said.

cheddar.com

Food Banks Grapple with Supply Chain Shortages This Thanksgiving

From supply chain shortages to high food costs, food banks are scrambling to serve their communities this Thanksgiving. According to Feeding America, while demand from the beginning of the pandemic has gone down, one in eight people in the U.S. may experience food insecurity this year. Anna McGovern, chief supply chain officer with Food Bank for New York City, joins Cheddar News to discuss the impact of inflation and supply chain issues.
CHARITIES
Cheddar News

Teacher Shortages Began Before COVID but Pandemic Stress Added to Toll

Even prior to the pandemic, the United States had already been seeing a shortage of qualified teachers staffing its schools, but COVID-19 stress added to the burdens educators faced leading to burnout and early retirements. Steve M. Matthews, superintendent of the Novi Community School District in Michigan, joined Cheddar to discuss the lack of available teachers to keep kids educated. "I think the pandemic just exacerbated some of the issues and kind of pushed the momentum forward for a teacher shortage," he said.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Why the Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner Is Jumping 21 Percent This Year

If you're planning to host Thanksgiving dinner this year, be prepared to shell out more cash for your bird. Kristin Myers, Editor-in-Chief at The Balance, joined Cheddar to talk about the rising cost of food due to a number of factors like drought, inflation, and supply chain issues. She noted that families can expect to pay 21 percent more for their holiday meal compared to last year.
BUSINESS
Eater

Could Climate Change Make Food Less Nutritious?

This story was originally published on Civil Eats. As the climate crisis progresses, the planet is becoming less inhabitable — not only for humans and other animals, but also for plants. Farmers know first-hand how climate disasters, pollinator loss, heat waves, flash floods, and diminishing water supplies can make growing...
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

How Climate Change Demands New Paradigm of Resiliency Over Efficiency in Food Supply Chains

Climate change is here, and its impacts on the global food supply chain are already visible. Nations have set ambitious and necessary targets with the Paris Agreement, but with or without it, we’re already locked into a path for the next two decades that includes at least 1°C of warming — an extreme that humans have never seen before. The infrastructure built to transfer goods and products around the world isn't prepared.
ENVIRONMENT
Mercury News

Opinion: Use federal COVID dollars to fight growing food insecurity

Our household is engaged in a robust annual debate: do we cook a turkey for Thanksgiving or opt for Chinese takeout, which is arguably tastier?. Embedded in this family debate is our ability to buy a turkey, cook it in our home, or opt for another meal of a choice. We recognize that many families in Silicon Valley are not as fortunate.
SAN JOSE, CA
Williston Daily Herald

Spotlight on Economics: Agri-food Trade and Climate Change

Climate change is a phenomenon affecting many regions of the world, causing global warming and changes in precipitations patterns. As argued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), climate change has strong impacts on incomes and economic activities, although heterogeneous across countries. Among economic activities, agriculture is one of the most negatively affected by climate change but also a main driver of changes in climate.
AGRICULTURE
Thrive Global

Changing the Climate of Climate Change

Despite the enormous body of research proving the facts of climate change — there still exists a hostile, reluctant climate around the topic within certain political circles. Due to cognitive dissonance and other factors, many people choose not to believe in climate change. In order to make real change, we...
ENVIRONMENT
pih.org

Addressing Food Insecurity During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

As the pandemic raged in Pima County, Ariz., and the number of families in need of food assistance spiked, the Tucson Food Bank reached out for extra volunteers. That’s when Ruthann Smithrud, a former first grade teacher and executive director of the nonprofit, Faith That Works Tucson, stepped in. Smithrud’s small group of outreach volunteers had been organizing clothing drives and operating a mobile shower unit so that anyone in town could bathe in a safe, private place. Now, suddenly, a call from the Pima County Health Department brought the group into the region’s COVID-19 response operation.
News 12

Pandemic raises urgency to feed those with food insecurity this Thanksgiving

The need for food banks and food pantries to feed those with food insecurity this Thanksgiving has risen significantly because of the pandemic. The Lieberman family, of North Caldwell, spent their Thanksgiving eve Wednesday morning packing up meals at the Salvation Army Montclair Citadel and then delivering them to 25 homebound residents. It's something the family does every year.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
World Economic Forum

Climate change: How is it affecting girls’ education?

Research by Young Lives shows that without urgent action, climate change will make it increasingly difficult to achieve a quality education. This is especially true for disadvantaged girls and young women. Below, Young Lives director Dr Catherine Porter explores the nature of this problem and the areas of knowledge we...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

How composting your food can mitigate the impact of climate change

What you put in your mouth and your fridge could have a rather large impact on climate change. Food!. But just as importantly, what you do with your leftovers can make all the difference. Here are 5 things to know:. Those scraps of food that you throw in the trash...
ENVIRONMENT
The Drum

How far are people going to stop climate change?

With over 6,000 respondents, the Eco Index 2021 explores opinions in the UK, US and Canada on climate change and other environmental issues. During the UN-led COP26, much of the focus was on world leaders’ pledges towards net zero emissions. Will these promises also inspire households to make their own commitments to sustainable living?
ENVIRONMENT
wildlife.org

Climate change an emerging factor in human-wildlife conflict

In 2015, the largest marine heat wave in the U.S. hit the Pacific Coast. Whales moved closer to shore to find prey, but they came across something dangerous—they were getting entangled in crab fishing gear. Crab fishermen and women wouldn’t usually be out at that time of year. But the...
ENVIRONMENT
