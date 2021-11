Here is a real tweet from this past Friday, posted by a verified account with over 300,000 followers. It is still up right now:. If you’re like me, this claim poses many questions. For one, if Jews were really trying to kill off the gentiles, why would they go through all the trouble of artificially engineering a global food shortage when they could just poison the food? Who is making these dubious decisions at global Zionist HQ, and how did they the get the job? And how does falsely accusing Jews—sorry, “Zionists”—of committing genocide not violate Twitter’s own rules against bigotry and incitement?

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO