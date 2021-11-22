ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative gift ideas for the kids

WGNtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKido is an award-winning kids boutique here in the South Loop...

wgntv.com

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
ClickOnDetroit.com

This toy insider says these are the hot toys of the season

The holidays are right around the corner and we’re here to help you get your toy shopping list for the kids in your life ready to go. James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, showed Tati Amare a variety of fun toys for every price point.. A new hot...
Connecticut Post

Holiday Gift Guide from Model and Mother of 3, Molly Sims

(BPT) - The holidays are approaching and it’s time to shop gifts for the family including matching PJs made of soft cotton, stylish dresses, cozy puffers and more. ‘Esquire’ names CT pizzeria as ‘Best New Restaurant'. Carter’s, the most trusted brand in baby and children's apparel, is a one-stop shop...
pghcitypaper.com

Holiday gift ideas for kids in Pittsburgh and beyond

Each holiday season, adults find themselves wondering just what they can purchase for the kids in their lives. Many already have an abundance of toys, and it can be hard to decide what thoughtful items to add to their collection. We scoured the city for gifts — and experiences — to make this December special. While some of them are available at larger online retailers, most are able to be purchased right here in Pittsburgh. Why not shop local?
inspiralized.com

Toddlers and Little Kids (2-4 Years) – 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday gift shopping can be tough. We’ve come up with a specially curated gift list for the special toddlers in your life, focusing on gifts that our founder, Ali’s, children currently love – or want! We hope this makes the gift giving and shopping season easier for you this year!
Eyewitness News

Awesome Tech Gift Ideas!

Have you started any holiday shopping yet? We're learning about some great gift options for the tech lovers in your life. Digital lifestyle expert, Mario Armstrong is showing us a few of his favorite tech gifts.
ksl.com

Tried and True Toys: These picks are the hot ticket items this year

Your kids will get years of fun out of these tried and true toys. The Christmas shopping is starting a whole lot earlier this year. If you don’t have your list quite figured out yet, we’re giving you a little head start. This toy list isn’t your run of the mill kids gift guide. It’s full of finds that stand the test of time.
KUTV

3 gift ideas for bookworms

KUTV — Winter is the perfect time to snuggle up with a good book!. Melissa Martinez of the Book Break joined Fresh Living with 3 gift ideas that would be perfect for any book lover. 1. "The Hope of Promise: Israel in Ancient & Latter Days” by Dr. Joseph Q....
Shore News Network

7 holiday gift ideas for pets

MISSION, Kan.- Spreading holiday cheer with loving gifts is a tradition for many people, and families often include their pets in the fun to make those happy moments even brighter. Festive apparel, toys, treats and more can help pet parents show appreciation to their animal friends throughout the season. From...
fox34.com

Gift Idea if Suffering from SAD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you feel like you’ve been yawning a lot and dragging a little over the past couple of weeks, it could be that you need more sunshine. Dr. Kelly Bennett, a Texas Tech Physician in Family Medicine, says when the days shorten and it gets dark earlier, you are setting yourself up for a real condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD if you don’t make yourself go outside and enjoy the sunlight for a few minutes every day. She adds. “Especially if you happen to work somewhere, that you don’t have windows, and so you’re only under artificial light all day. That’s the worst.”
Daily Aztec

Ho ho horoscopes: gift ideas

With the holidays approaching soon, it’s important to start thinking about the perfect gifts for your friends and loved ones. Luckily, the tool of astrology is a great indicator to point you in the right direction. If you’re wondering what to give this season, sit back, relax and let the stars guide you toward becoming the person who’s invited to every secret santa.
TrendHunter.com

15 Luxury Beauty Gift Ideas

These luxury beauty gift ideas boast high-performing formulas that are extravagantly packaged. The Sheseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate made its debut a few months ago. With ingredients such as Heart Leaf, Roselle Extract, Reishi Mushroom, and Iris Root, the serum will bring radiance, smoothness, and resilience to any skin type.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly Favorites: 17 Holiday Gifts We Personally Love for 2021

We thrive during the holiday season. For Us, it’s all about the shopping. We can’t get enough of the major deals and holiday specials — and we want to ensure that every gift someone unwraps from Us is a complete and total winner. That’s why we love creating gift guides of all types, whether you’re shopping for a pet lover or a someone who’s always on the go.
TrendHunter.com

100 Gift Ideas for Sneakerheads

From high-performance runners to chic, avant-garde silhouettes, this list of gifts ideas for sneakerheads is the perfect resource for those looking to impress the footwear fanatics in their lives. For those seeking performance-focused, athletic models, this list contains a slew of exciting options that are sure to please your exercise-obsessed...
