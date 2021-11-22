Creative gift ideas for the kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you feel like you’ve been yawning a lot and dragging a little over the past couple of weeks, it could be that you need more sunshine. Dr. Kelly Bennett, a Texas Tech Physician in Family Medicine, says when the days shorten and it gets dark earlier, you are setting yourself up for a real condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD if you don’t make yourself go outside and enjoy the sunlight for a few minutes every day. She adds. “Especially if you happen to work somewhere, that you don’t have windows, and so you’re only under artificial light all day. That’s the worst.”

