Desmond Ridder Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The senior recorded his first career touchdown catch against SMU, while throwing and running on four more scores.

CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder capped off a strong stretch of play with his second American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Award this season and the seventh of his career.

Ridder was close to flawless in the Bearcats 48-14 victory over SMU on senior night. The Louisville, Kentucky, product finished 17-of-23 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also added another 46 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

The senior didn't stop there.

Ridder hit for the skill player cycle on Saturday, catching his only career receiving TD on the "Chili Special" to become the first Bearcats player since at least 2000 to catch, throw, and rush for a touchdown in one game. Ridder ended the contest with the highest ESPN QBR (99.3) he's ever recorded against an FBS opponent. The mark was also second highest in the nation during Week 12.

The dual-threat weapon capped off a three-week stretch as Pro Football Focus's highest-graded quarterback (93 Overall Grade). Ridder sported a 7:2 TD/INT ratio over that stretch and completed 74% of his throws for 852 yards. He added 28 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns with his legs.

Ridder is peaking at the right time for Cincinnati, and they are looking for him to stay at that level in what they hope is their first-ever 15-game schedule.

