Eagles vs. Saints: 15 winners, 6 losers, 1 IDK

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles beat the Saints! Time to hand out some winners, losers, and IDKs. Beating New Orleans was a big deal. The Eagles’ playoff odds increased by 17.9% to 43.1% overall, according to Football Outsiders. Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture:. The Eagles are probably looking...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 2

