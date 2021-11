BROOKLYN, N.Y. — We knew the Golden State Warriors were a good team, even before their 117-99 shellacking of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. We just didn’t know how good. That’s no longer the case. I’m always wary of jumping to conclusions off a single game, but after watching Steph & Co. dismantle the Nets — in Brooklyn, no less — to improve to an NBA-best 12-2 on the season, I think it’s safe to say the Warriors have cemented themselves as legitimate championship contenders.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO