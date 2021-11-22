ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Solutions November 2021

By Engine Builder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have one of these style sharpeners, we have found the rest and stop can be adjusted to sharpen your drill bits on the appropriate angle for a sharp tip every time. Adam Cofer, Don Ott Racing Engines, York Springs, PA. T-SLOT BRIDGE. Occasionally, when clamping an odd-shaped...

sltablet.com

Shop Small, Shop South Lake On November 27 And EVERYDAY!

Each small business owner has a dream to become successful by providing a service that is needed, recognized, and appreciated by the consumer. The responsibilities of the small business owner are overwhelming. Things can go wrong, even when everything is done right. The unforeseen is always looming just around the corner.
CLERMONT, FL
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
KRON4

What to do if you're shopping when a smash-and-grab happens

KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. What to do if you're shopping when a smash-and-grab happens. Contra Costa health officials brace for COVID-19 surge. No sanctions for COVID-19 testing lab that had significant deficiencies. Elizabeth Holmes admits to jury she made one mistake. Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
#Shop Solutions#Sharpener#Don Ott Racing Engines#Pa T Slot Bridge#Marine Service#Cedar Machine#Menahga
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
powerandmotoryacht.com

A Carbon-Fiber Sunshade Solution

Nanette Hultgren lives in Palmetto, Florida these days and runs a thriving business there that sells an array of innovative carbon-fiber sunshade support poles. She calls the business BLACKSTICK and, over the past decade, the burgeoning little company has gradually supplanted and indeed eclipsed her original, awning and upholstery operation, Shellback Canvas. A Shellback, of course, is an honorific given to a salty soul who’s crossed the equator by boat. Hultgren earned the designation in her more youthful years after a stint at Cal Maritime got her a job on a large, oceangoing tugboat. The long, bluewater voyages ultimately took their toll, however, and Hultgren decided that making biminis, cushions, boom tents, awnings, sunshades and other canvas products—and essentially being home every night—was a heck of a lot more fun than spending months on end plunging across the high seas.
PALMETTO, FL
KSN.com

KPM Computer Solutions

KPM Computer Solutions is a great place for family-friendly service that takes the next step to make sure you get awesome customer service. Based in Winfield, they travel all across Kansas to make sure their customers computer needs are taken care of. They are a family owned business with five family members working there. They also have a fun contest coming up called the Jingle Bell Rock Hunt which will start the day after Thanksgiving.
WINFIELD, KS
albanyca.org

SHOP GREEN, SHOP LOCAL

As you prepare for the holidays this year, protect the environment and support local businesses!. Albany is filled with unique, creative, and community-focused businesses. Help keep our economy and community strong by shopping locally. Buying local is also a great way to care for the environment and reduce your carbon footprint.
ALBANY, CA
Cars
KOLO TV Reno

Bus strike: Hardships & solutions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s lunchtime at Michael Cutt’s home in northwest Reno and his caregiver David Walker is busy preparing a snack. This is one of many tasks he performs in a typical day here. If Michael looks familiar there’s a reason. A veteran actor - he’s appeared in...
RENO, NV
enginebuildermag.com

All-Billet Twin-Turbo 632 cid Big Block Chevy Engine

Most of you likely know Steve Morris by now. He’s an engine builder who doesn’t need much of an introduction. He’s been building 1,000+ horsepower engines for a long time now, and he’s also been in front of the camera a lot the past two years as part of his Steve Tech video series, which he has partnered with Engine Builder on to help distribute.
CARS
enginebuildermag.com

Motorcycle Drag Race Engines

Back when we started to get serious about competing in the V-Twin drag racing scene, there were four or five manufactures making engine cases, heads, crank/flywheel assemblies, and connecting rods, along with other parts for large cubic inch competition V-twin engines. At the time, the largest factory engines from Harley-Davidson were 80 cubic inch big twins and 74 cubic inch sportsters, both having the capability to be enlarged to 114 cubic inches with longer (more deck height), larger bore cylinders and longer stroke flywheels as the norm.
MOTORSPORTS
enginebuildermag.com

Turbocharged & Nitrous-Boosted 6.7L Cummins Engine

We love seeing the power of social media in action. Earlier this year, we posted and shared info on a diesel engine build from LinCo Diesel Performance in a Diesel of the Week article. The shop also shared the posts about it on social media and YouTube. Within two days, a guy from the Chicago area called the shop saying he had seen the engine build on social media and wanted a price on a similar engine build for himself.
CARS
enginebuildermag.com

2,000+ HP Capable 416 cid LT Engine

Specializing in building LS and LT engines, Late Model Engines (LME) in Houston has been on the cutting edge of the GM late model market for a number of years. LME’s newly released combination consists of a 416 cubic inch iron block LT engine, capable of making 2,000 horsepower in a forced induction application. It’s our Engine of the Week brought to you by PennGrade1, Scat Crankshafts & Elring.
CARS
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2021

FeatherLite 14 tandem kayak in great condition. Retails for $1000 selling for $450. Located in Onancock 757-710-3089. Parts washer- never used- $75. Wood lathe $100. Pull behind lawn sweeper bag needs repair $100. Call 757-442-2465. Rabbit for sale call for more info 757-710-3192. Hauling away all scrap metal and old...
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Swap Shop Items from Monday, November 15, 2021

1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450. 3.HP desktop $250, 3 ton floor jack $200, dog house $60 757-387-0650. 4.Brand new CRICUT Explore Air 2, includes mat and extras, essential tool set, 2 vinyl rolls $225 call after 4PM...
SHOPPING
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27, 2021

L/F full time auto mechanic position have ASE certifications 20 yrs experience also ac certification looking for full time job 609-780-4960. Washer for sale good condition 75 dollars 757-710-3192. 2 50cc scooters $300 each, Kubota riding mower 52″ $750, set of tires /wheels for Ford 6 lug wheels $250 894-5713.
CARS

