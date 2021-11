Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What makes a bag an accessory that you can wear anywhere? It needs to be the type of purse that can complement an elevated ensemble — but still look completely relevant alongside a look as casual as sweats and a hoodie. It also needs to be a bag that you can rely on — one that’s not too small, but not too big. Everything must be able to fit neatly inside and remain easily accessible!

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO