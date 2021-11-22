ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Wins for Honda in 2021 Baja 1000

Cover picture for the articleThe 54th SCORE International Baja 1000 was a success for Honda riders and drivers, with several scoring victories in the grueling, 1,236-mile off-road event, which this year followed the traditional “peninsula run” from Ensenada to La Paz. Elite classes conquered by Honda teams include Pro Moto Unlimited (SLR Honda), Pro UTV...

