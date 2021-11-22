Multiple Wins for Honda in 2021 Baja 1000

Despite often catching flak from serious motorcyclists regarding some of its models that are aimed at attracting nonenthusiasts, Honda continues to show why it’s remained the market force by the success stories built upon many of those bikes. Case in point: Honda’s miniMOTO series of very-small-displacement bikes like the Grom, Monkey, and even the Ruckus scooter. Most riders turned their noses up at these little machines, but that didn’t stop them from flying out of showrooms. The Grom has sold more than 750,000 units worldwide since its 2014 debut, and Honda’s entry-level lineup from the miniMOTO family on up to the 300cc machines such as CRF300L, Rebel 300, and CBR/CB300R sold nearly 40,000 units in September of this year. The Grom, Monkey, and Ruckus each have their own cult following built around wild customizing, with rides and events centered on those machines occurring around the world.

