AEW Rampage Viewership For 11/19/21

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 556,000 total...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

f4wonline.com

AEW Rampage ratings up for Friday's episode

Friday night's AEW Rampage averaged 556,000 viewers on TNT, up eight percent from the previous week. The show ranked 17th on the cable charts in the 18-49 demo with a 0.22 rating. That's up 10 percent from the previous week, but, due to coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict announcement, it's the lowest Rampage has ever finished on the cable charts in the key demo.
TV & VIDEOS
